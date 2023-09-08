Desiigner Plans To Enter Guilty Plea Following Airplane Masturbation Scandal

According to a recent report by TMZ Hip Hop, Desiigner is scheduled to enter a guilty plea tomorrow. Back in April, it was revealed that the performer was caught masturbating on an airplane, leaving him facing charges of indecent exposure. Shortly after the incident, he took to social media to apologize, claiming that the mistake was a result of poor mental health. "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," he wrote. "Mental health is real guys, please pray for me."

Desiigner claims that since the incident, he's been attending therapy to improve his mental wellbeing. The situation should come to a close sometime in the not-so-distant future, luckily, as he's taking accountability. Upon entering his guilty plea, the artist will serve two years of probation. He'll also pay a $5K fine, do 120 hours of community service, and issue a public apology to the staff of the plane. Reportedly, Desiigner's attorney will also ask the court to withhold any possible travel restrictions, which could impact his career. His team claims that he's put his "heart and soul" into new music as part of his recovery.

Desiigner To Serve Two Years Of Probation

In August, legal documents were uncovered which appeared to reveal that Desiigner violated his pretrial release terms. He allegedly admitted to failing to show up for drug testing. According to the documents, his probation officer also said he hadn't shown proof that he'd been attending counseling sessions. It appears, however, that the artist is ready to turn over a new leaf.

As far as his musical career goes, Desiigner's management claims he has plans to tour this year as well as in 2024. He's dropped off some singles in the past few months, even delivering a mental health-centered track in May, "Timmy Turner 2." At the beginning of June, he returned with the song "Mafia Water" before releasing the club-ready single "Young N Ballin" last month. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Desiigner.

