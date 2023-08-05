Desiigner Switches Things Up On “Young N Ballin”

Desiigner has been through a lot over the last decade or so. Of course, he rose to prominence thanks to his song “Panda.” This track was eventually sampled by Kanye West on The Life Of Pablo. Moreover, he was signed to GOOD Music, where he was eventually left to his own devices. His artistry was never truly developed by Ye and he eventually went off and did his own thing. Throughout the last few years, he has steadily released new music. However, he found himself in a huge controversy earlier this year.

As we reported extensively, Desiigner exposed himself on an airplane and was eventually charged for the incident. Following this incident, he vowed to get help for underlying mental illness. Furthermore, he promised his fans that he would continue making music. It was a bold move, however, he felt like it was the best way forward. He has released some solid singles as of late, and this weekend, he is back with “Young N Ballin.”

Desiigner Continues To Drop

Throughout this song, we get a bit of a different flow from Desiigner. Moreover, the production choice is unique too. However, there is no doubt that this track is a bop. Desiigner is sound great, and there is no doubt that he is looking to let fans know he still has it. Don’t expect him to try and make “Panda” or “Timmy Turner” again. He has moved on, and so should you.

Let us know what you think of this new Desiigner track, in the comments section down below. Do you think he has a comeback in him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. Plenty of amazing projects are still to come this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

In the club ’til five in the mornin’

I don’t care what they doin’, I keep goin’

Ballers keep it poppin’, keep it pourin’

I have her all in my bed transformin’

