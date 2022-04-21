guilty plea
- MusicKodak Black Throws Rock At News Reporter Upon Release From JailThe incident was captured on camera.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicPras' Attorney Found In Contempt Of Court Following Rapper's TrialIt's a substantial development for the rapper's potential retrial.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Accomplice Who Pled Guilty Might Be Free SoonGiven a sentence reduction and credit from the judge for time served, Robert Allen could be a free man come December.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFormer 50 Cent Worker Pleads Guilty To Multi-Million Fraud SchemeFans are in awe of 50's legal victories coming one after another.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDesiigner Plans To Enter Guilty Plea Following Airplane Masturbation ScandalDesiigner will reportedly serve a recommended two years of probation.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsAqib Talib's Brother Pleads Guilty To 2022 ShootingYakub Talib shot and killed a coach at a youth football game last August.By Ben Mock
- CrimeBlueface Pleads Guilty In 2022 Las Vegas Shooting: ReportThe rapper will reportedly catch a massive break. By Aron A.
- SportsGervonta Davis Takes Guilty Plea In Hit & Run Case: DetailsGervonta Davis will now await sentencing.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeGunna To Be Released From Jail After Pleading Guilty: ReportThe rapper released a statement saying he hasn't cooperated with investigators.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFetty Wap Speaks From Jail: "Never Bent, Never Fold"After entering a guilty plea in his drug trafficking case, Fetty faces a minimum five years in prison.By Erika Marie
- GossipYaya Mayweather Changes Plea To No Contest In Assault Case: ReportAfter previously entering a guilty plea in the case of her allegdly stabbing YoungBoy's BM, Yaya has a change of heart.By Balen Mautone
- CrimeFetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: ReportHe reportedly admitted his involvement in court while confirming his plea deal.By Erika Marie
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Takes Plea, Expected To Testify Against Co-Defendants: ReportRobert Allen has reportedly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He is expected to testify for the state.By Erika Marie
- GramChris Brown Supports Brittney Griner, Says It's "Lame" That More People Aren't Speaking OutHe believes that if she was a "male athlete," more people would be standing by her side.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova & His Wife React To His Guilty Plea: "The System Is Crazy"The rapper has been incarcerated since December 2020 and claims that he has spent four months "in the box."By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Pleads Guilty To Racketeering Charges: DetailsCasanova has been incarcerated since December of 2020.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPooh Shiesty Pens Message From Jail: "I Wish I Could Be Coming Home"He thanked everyone for their support and announced new music.By Erika Marie