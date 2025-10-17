Sauce Walka Pleads Guilty To Evading Police In High-Speed Chase

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 55 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Sauce Walka and DeSean Jackson attend BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Sauce Walka must now complete 50 hours of community service and faces two years of probation for this evasion charge.

Sauce Walka has finally wrapped up his case for evading police in a high-speed car chase back in 2023 for running a red light. According to XXL, he pleaded guilty in Texas' Harris County court on Thursday (October 16) to evading law enforcement, receiving a two-year probation sentence known as deferred adjudication that avoids a conviction on his record. However, if the "Silver Lining" rapper violates his terms, he could reportedly face a two to ten-year prison sentence.

In addition, he must complete 50 hours of community service following a $500 payment to the Houston Area Women’s Center. Sauce missed his hearing the day before his guilty plea, which led to a judge issuing a warrant for his arrest. He clarified that his absence was due to miscommunication with his team.

For those unaware, on December 7 of 2023, police spotted Sauce Walka running a red light on north Harris County's Homestead Road. He sped off when law enforcement tried to pull him over, reached speeds of 130 miles per hour on a two-mile-plus chase, and eventually got in handcuffs when he crashed. The Houston MC left jail on a $35,000 bond, and he and his legal team have not responded to XXL's requests for a comment at press time.

Sauce Walka Sayso P Shooting

This follows more harrowing situations Sauce Walka faced this year. Namely, there was the deadly shooting that struck him and took the life of his colleague Sayso P. While Sauce fortunately recovered, he mourned the loss of Sayso and took to social media to share graphic footage and speak out against his opposition.

However, Sauce Walka's musical releases provided better news in 2025 as well. He teamed up with fellow Texas spitter That Mexican OT for the April collab project Chicken & Sauce, which saw their regional strengths come together.

We will see if Sauce responds to this legal update publicly or if he just lets it slide off his shoulder. We wouldn't be surprised either way given his typically outspoken nature. Hopefully the rest of the year goes by with no further hiccups, or at least, resolutions to older obstacles.

