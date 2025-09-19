Lil Yachty And Sauce Walka Go Toe To Toe On "Silver Lining"

Lil Yachty and Sauce Walka are rekindling their brief history together on their now best effort to date, "Silver Lining." Over a soulful and nearly drum-less beat, the Southern hip-hop stars trade excellent verse after excellent verse. This is yet another song that can be tied to Lil Boat's resurgence as an MC, one that's been going on since 2023.
We have only seen his pen game go up during this stretch, with songs like "The Secret Recipe," "A Cold Sunday," "Strike," "Slide," and more. This another upper echelon performance from him, with this one having an emphasis on some funny one-liners and creative rhymes.
"Rubbing against me like a fire match / Everywhere we stepping leaving marks like a Monster Jam tire track." Sauce Walka is equally expressive on this track, particularly on his first verse. "But moving forward, this is a Royce / (Cullinan) / How I pay for it? Hun dundundunduns / Sweet D Willie, every Friday's a Honey Bun."
On the song, Yachty and Walka are highlighting the silver linings in life, whether that be when it comes to surviving in a rough situation, being affiliated with beautiful women, and more. It's broad sweeping in that regard, but it's a tight listen despite it being on the longer side.
Lil Yachty has yet to announce a new solo album, but he does have a second joint tape coming with his Concrete Boys group. He revealed plans for it in August after signing two new rappers to the squad.
Lil Yachty & Sauce Walka "Silver Lining"
Quotable Lyrics:
Stupid n****s never read the silver lining
Terms and conditions
All these worms in the trenches made us vicious
Have you ever washed your scale in the dishes?
Fought the police defenseless
Still a father to your kids while your baby momma trippin'
