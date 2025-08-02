Lil Yachty Confirms "It's Us Vol. 2" With Concrete Boys Is Coming

Lil Yachty has been unleashing a lot of loosies and nabbing feature placements as of late. Notable records in both categories include "Won't Diss You," "Murda," "SISTA WIVES," and "Can't Be Crete Boy." But the Georgia rapper and singer is going to be tapping back in with his Concrete Boy brethren soon.

As caught by RapTV, Lil Boat posted to his Instagram Story yesterday (August 1) to confirm that a second installment in the It's Us series is on the way. He tagged all of his OG crew members in Camo!, Dc2trill, Draft Day, as well as his new additions Rio Amor and Honest, in the post. "VOL.2 OTW," he wrote above a short clip of either a music video or album artwork shoot.

The first project dropped on April 5, 2024.

Speaking of Honest and Rio Amor, not much is known about either of them. The former seemingly made his music debut yesterday with the backing of Yachty and his label, Concrete Rekordz. Together, they put of "Fasho Dat," presumably a single off of the forthcoming compilation tape.

As for "BABY SIS" Rio Amor, we know a bit more. She earned a huge nod last year by getting the opportunity to perform at Tyler, The Creator's 10th Camp Flog Gnaw festival. She was also at the 2023 edition as well as a DJ, according to her Instagram.

Lil Yachty & KARRAHBOOO

From what we could find, she doesn't have any music on streaming platforms. So, overall, Honest and Rio are unproven commodities. But from what we can see, Yachty has a lot of faith in them and is excited to see how they complement the Concrete Boys.

In a way, they are replacing KARRAHBOOO, who initially left the group on bad terms. Her and Yachty got into it, trading blows on social media. KARRAHBOOO alleged that the "Poland" hitmaker bullied her out. In response, he claimed he wrote all of her material and that she was incredibly rude to those associated with Concrete Boys.

But as of June, they are good terms. That's at least according to her. She claims she spoke with Yachty on social media and in a short interview with Complex. "I did fix it with Boat, we cool," she wrote. She then said to the outlet, "We just squashed it, like bro, f*ck all that negative sh*t. That was the only negative thing in my life, like my life is just too healthy. I have great friendships and just a great support system, a lot of love in my life, and that was the only thing bringing me down. So, I just had to drop that sh*t ... I'm not a grudge holder."