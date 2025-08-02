News
it's us vol. 2
Music
Lil Yachty Confirms "It's Us Vol. 2" With Concrete Boys Is Coming
Lil Yachty formed the Concrete Boys and his label, Concrete Rekordz in early 2024. Members include Draft Day, Camo!, and Dc2trill.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 02, 2025
