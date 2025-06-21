KARRAHBOOO Reveals Why She Squashed Beef With Lil Yachty

TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 07: Karrahbooo performs on stage at History on November 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Back in 2024, Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO got into a heated public dispute about her Concrete Boys exit, but they appear to have made up.

Last year, Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO got into a heated public dispute about her Concrete Boys exit. The two of them traded various shots online over rumors that the Georgia-born performer allegedly bullied her out of the group.

Yachty proceeded to go on a heated rant about KARRAHBOOO at the time, accusing her of being "verbally abusive" toward a bodyguard and alleging that he wrote her raps. She was quick to deny this, later sharing a lengthy post about the ordeal.

“I can’t even look at most people da same way," it read in part. "To know the truth and watch a grown man with 12 million followers overly lie on my name and publicly bully me for literally no reason at all while I silently been conquering all da sh*t n****s been throwing at me this whole time behind closed doors. I’ll never ignore the signs again and I will never stop no matter how much they hate me.”

KARRAHBOOO Arrest

The beef appeared to last up until this month, when KARRAHBOOO revealed that it's been squashed. "I did fix it with Boat, we cool," she told her supporters on social media. Lil Yachty has yet to publicly confirm or deny this. During a recent interview with Complex at Summer Smash, however, she shared a bit more about the apparent reconciliation.

"We just squashed it, like bro, f*ck all that negative sh*t," she began. "That was the only negative thing in my life, like my life is just too healthy. I have great friendships and just a great support system, a lot of love in my life, and that was the only thing bringing me down. So I just had to drop that sh*t ... I'm not a grudge holder."

KARRAHBOOO's latest remarks come just weeks after she was arrested in Cobb County for alleged simple battery. She seemingly addressed the arrest on X amid the news, writing, "i'm innocent [100 emoji]."

