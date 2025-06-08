KARRAHBOOO Claims She Squashed Her Beef With Lil Yachty

KARRAHBOOO left Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys last year, and allegations of tension, debts, and ghostwriting quickly emerged.

It seems like KARRAHBOOO is turning around her luck after her recent battery arrest, of which we still know pretty much nothing about. In any case, the good news continued, as she recently revealed that she apparently squashed her beef with Lil Yachty.

DJ Akademiks TV caught the claim on Instagram, which seems to stem from a recent live session online or some sort of social media video from the Atlanta femcee, real name Karrah Schuster. "I did fix it with Boat, we cool," she alleged concerning her former Concrete Boys colleague.

We will see if Yachty himself addresses this at some point in the near future or if Karrah will elaborate on this claim. Either way, for those who like their collaborations and supported the Concrete Boys collective as a whole, this is good news. However, it's unclear if she's back with the group or if things just turned from fiery distaste to steady amicability.

If you didn't already know, Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO fell out in a pretty nasty way online. They quickly launched many allegations against each other when the speculative drama around the latter's Concrete Boys exit blew up.

"Murda" Lil Yachty

She had allegedly claimed to a fan that Yachty bullied her out of the group, and she accused her of being the problematic and unfriendly one in various online rants. Accusations of ghostwriting and debt also emerged against Karrah, and she called him out for allegedly mistreating women.

Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO also had label issues, as she accused his record company of preventing her new music releases. As you can probably tell, a lot of this is murky water which fans don't have the full context for. With that in mind, maybe this alleged reconciliation will answer some of those questions or make them irrelevant moving forward.

Meanwhile, both artists are busy working on new music. "Murda" is Lil Yachty's latest banger, whereas KARRAHBOOO recently dropped the Anycia and GloRilla collab "Never Need." This also put the label allegations into question, but that's more complicated than any one release. If this is true, we're glad they buried the hatchet.

