Lil Yachty has still not been able to escape his explosive falling out with one of his Concrete Boys members, his former assistant KARRAHBOOO. The femcee has launched many accusations at Yachty over the past year or so, including claims he's keeping her stuck in his label deal and allegations about many different instances of mistreatment.

He denies her narratives, but she's clearly not done with them. The Atlanta artist, in a clip obtained by No Jumper on Twitter, recently took to social media to air out her parents' issues with the Let's Start Here. creative and recounted a scary alleged car crash.

"My parents hate him, been hated him," KARRAHBOOO alleged concerning Lil Yachty. "I think my mom started hating him when I was his assistant. We were on the way to Rolling Loud, we got in a car accident. The car hit my side, so I couldn't get out the car. Right when the car accident happened, everybody jumped out the car – all the boys and Boat, they jumped out the car, went into the other black car, and drove off. And left me stuck in the car by myself. So I had to climb out the window, and then I'm just standing there, stranded. Then I passed out and had to go to the hospital because I had a concussion. Nobody came to see me at the hospital. Nobody gave a f**k. So my mom hates him for that."

Lil Yachty KARRAHBOOO Beef

For those unaware, Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO's beef began last year, shortly after they announced she left Concrete Boys. While Yachty said things were amicable, KARRAH seemed to suggest she was bullied out of the group and made more attacks against Yachty's character.

In response, the CHROMAKOPIA world tour opener claimed his former colleague owes him loads of money, and that he wrote pretty much all her big material. He continually dismissed her allegations and claims concerning their dynamic, his attitude, and his behavior.