Lil Yachty Shoots Down Claim That Young Thug Supported Karrahbooo

Boat calls cap on his former artist.

Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo comprise one of 2024's many hip hop feuds. The rappers had a falling out after Karrahbooo decided to leave Yachty's Concrete Boys collective. She proceeded to make passive aggressive comments about the way Yachty treated (or mistreated) her. In response, Yachty has called Karrahbooo a liar and a victim. Things seemingly cooled off for a couple of months, but a Tuesday post from Karrahbooo kickstarted another heated exchange between the former peers.

Karrahbooo hopped on Instagram Live to detail her relationship with Young Thug. She claimed that Thug's YSL label showed interest in her before she signed with Yachty. Even after Karrahbooo signed, and Young Thug was locked up, the rapper claimed that Thug showed her love. "Young Thug was in jail checking for me," Karrahbooo recalled. "I told Boat, I was excited." It was the rapper's next statement that sparked controversy. She claimed Lil Yachty was nonplussed by Thug's co-sign, since Thug was locked up. "He was like 'What the f*ck can that n**ga do for you from jail?'," Karrahbooo alleged. She proceeded to call Yachty a hater and criticized him for not publicly endorsing her sooner.

Lil Yachty Claimed Karrahbooo Is "Lying For Attention"

Lil Yachty had thoughts. He took to Instagram shortly after the rapper made her comments, and refuted all of them. "Lying for attention," Boat wrote. "I wish u well." This is far from the first time Lil Yachty has accused his former artist of lying. In August, Lil Yachty blasted Karrahbooo for not being appreciative of the opportunity he gave her. He also claimed that she owed him a massive amount of money. "Tell people how you verbally abuse people," he demanded. "Tell people how you talk to people... You $900,000 in the hole and I got every f*cing receipt."