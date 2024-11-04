Mariah The Scientist Causes Controversy By Skipping Out On Tour Date After Young Thug's Release

She wants to be with her man... Should that come at the cost of ticket holders?

Mariah The Scientist faced a pretty difficult roadblock recently that we certainly don't envy: love or duty? If you're reading this from under a rock, you might not know that her boo Young Thug recently left prison after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The singer shared her heartfelt gratitude for this and for fans' support during a recent tour stop, as she joined KARRAHBOOO as a supporting act for Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea trek. But it seems like she chose love. Moreover, fans took to social media to debate after a clip emerged from a Cincinnati show on Friday (November 1) after Mariah canceled her appearance at it.

"Hey Cincinnati! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mariah The Scientist will no longer be joining us for @Latto’s show at The Andrew J Brady Music Center® tonight," the venue tweeted. "Don’t worry, Latto and Karrahbooo will still be there to bring you an unforgettable night…" Rather than showing up to perform, she called in via FaceTime, which was displayed on screen as fans sang her track "Spread Thin" to her.

Furthermore, it's unclear if Mariah The Scientist will return to the tour soon (which ends on December 7) or if this is a permanent decision. Some fans completely understand why she would want to presumably take time off to be with Young Thug, whereas others pointed to her responsibility to respect ticket holders and fulfill her commitment. It's definitely one of those situations that's hard to make a judgement call on unless you face it yourself. After all, Thugger was in jail for a long time, so he waited as long as Mariah has. Despite their hardships, they look forward to spending this time together.

"There was people who was telling me I would never see him again," Mariah The Scientist expressed during a recent tour stop. "There was people who was laughing at me and laughing at our situation and making fun of us. Man, this s**t so f***ing crazy, man. This was supposed to be a prayer, hold on. Thank you, God, and Amen. Now back to me. All you motherf***ers who doubted me, and doubted this s**t, and said this n***a was never coming back, f**k all of y'all. What you gon' say now, b***h?"