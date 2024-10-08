Mariah The Scientist Reveals "Devastating" Reason She Couldn't Visit Young Thug On Their Anniversary

Mariah The Scientist wanted to celebrate three years together.

Mariah The Scientist says she's feeling “devastated” and “sad,” after being unable to visit with Young Thug to celebrate their three-year anniversary. Speaking with her followers on Instagram Live, she explained that the jail where authorities are holding the rapper told her their systems were down. She had driven all the way to the facility in hopes of speaking with Thug.

“It’s my three-year anniversary with Jeff. I done drove all the way to the motherf–king jail. The jail is 30 minutes from the city, first of all,” she began. "I done drove all the way to the jail and stopped at Party City in between so I could tape up my little ‘Happy Anniversary’ sign in the back because there’s not much space. It’s through a screen, by the way.”

Mariah The Scientist Performs During ESSENCE Girls United Summit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: Mariah The Scientist performs onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Summit on November 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She continued: “I done drove all the way to the motherf–king jail with my ‘Happy Anniversary’ sign and my Scotch tape and get inside for them to say, ‘The system is down.’ I’m devastated. I’m looking cute. I put this ponytail in my head. I done did all this s–t and I can’t see my man on my anniversary and I am sad, devastated. That is so crazy … I had to let you in on my trials and tribulations. It’s always some s–t, huh?”

Mariah The Scientist Attempts To Visit Young Thug

Thug remains behind bars as the long-running YSL RICO trial continues to be the longest in the history of Georgia. The Atlanta rapper has been in jail since May 2022. Check out Mariah's recent comments on Instagram Live below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.