Young Thug Trial: New Judge Denies His Latest Attempt At Bond

Young Thug will be remaining behind bars for now.

Young Thug's latest motion to get bond has been denied by the YSL RICO trial's new judge, Paige Reese Whitaker. His attorneys outlined the reasons he should have the opportunity in a motion they presented, last week. Responding to the motion, Whitaker said in court: “I am not going to reconsider any bond issues that have already been ruled on absent legitimate changed circumstances," as caught by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In response, Thug's lawyer, Brian Steele, claimed that the conditions the rapper is facing behind bars warrant his bond. "Those are not the kinds of changed circumstances that speak to the Ayala factors. So I'm not going to reconsider the bond," Whitaker argued back. In the original motion, Thug's legal team put forth several arguments as to why he should get out on bond. They included the fact that he's not a flight risk and is also innocent until proven guilty.

Young Thug's Attorney's Arrive At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton. County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements will begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young. Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

"In the Great State of Georgia, unlike other States, for purposes of pretrial bond analysis, the presumption of innocence remains with the person accused of an offense, even a capital offense, from arrest and even during trial…" the motion read. "That means, prior to and during trial, Courts view the criminally accused to be innocent of the charges waged against him/her. It has been written that the most fundamental premise of our criminal justice system is that the criminally accused cannot be punished for an offense until the prosecution proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt… Thus, the granting of a reasonable pretrial bond must be preserved. Otherwise, the presumption of innocence, secured only after centuries of struggle, would lose its meaning."