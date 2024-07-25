Young Thug Receives Sympathetic Message From His Record Label Amid Lengthy Trial Process

YSL Records wants Jeffery to walk free.

YSL Records is backing Young Thug during his ongoing trial. Thug founded the label in 2016 which plays host to Gunna and formerly Lil Baby. YSL's existence became a point of contention during Thug's ongoing racketeering trial. Prosecutors argued that YSL was actually a gang, and that Thug has been quietly building a crime ring in Atlanta. The indictment named Gunna as well, but he was quickly released. Thug's trial started in November 2023. Improper relationships and general questions surrounding the circumstances of the case have marred the proceedings. As of July 25, 2024, Thug's trial is officially the longest in Georgia history.

Several judges have recused themselves from what has become one of the most controversial cases in recent memory. Previous judge Ural Glanville was recused following an off-the-record meeting with a member of the defense. Judge Shukura L. Ingram came next. She didn't last long in the role either, as she recused herself only a couple of days later. She explained that her deputy previously engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Young Thug's co-defendant, Big Bhris. Ingram alleged that her deputy tried to sneak contraband into jail for him. She argued that those facts could impact the court's impartiality. Judge Paige Reese Whittaker is now in charge of the proceedings. Amidst all the drama, YSL Records showed support for the head of their label.

YSL Calls For Young Thug's Release

"United States Constitution, Sixth Amendment: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial...” #FreeJeffery #BondNow #FreeOurArt #ProtectBlackArt," YSL's Instagram caption reads. Thug has been on trial for nearly nine months. With mounting questions about the reliability of those in charge, questions about the trial's fairness arose as well.