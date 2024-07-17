Young Thug Trial: Another New Judge Assigned To RICO Case After Two Recusals

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker will now oversee Young Thug's trial.

Earlier this month, Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial took yet another turn when Judge Ural Glanville was recused from the case. The recusal came after the rapper's lawyer Brian Steel filed a motion for it, citing a controversial ex-parte meeting between Glanville, the prosecution, and star witness Kenneth Copeland.

Almost immediately, a new judge was appointed to the case. Judge Shukura L. Ingram didn't last long, however, as she recused herself only a couple of days later. In a filing, she explained that her deputy previously engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Young Thug's co-defendant Big Bhris, and allegedly tried to sneak contraband into jail for him. She said this could call "the Court's impartiality" into question. Again, Young Thug was left waiting for another judge to be appointed.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker To Oversee Young Thug's Trial

Fortunately, it was a fairly quick process, as Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has now taken over the case. Reportedly, she's a former Fulton County prosecutor and previously worked at the state Attorney General’s Office. She's been a Fulton County judge since 2017. It's to be seen whether or not Young Thug will have better luck this time around, though he's surely growing tired of the ongoing trial. It's been in motion since November of last year, and still shows no signs of coming to an end. Proceedings were put on hold while Steel's recusal motion was under review, meaning even more delays for the incarcerated rapper.