Young Thug Trial: Judge Ural Glanville Officially Recused From RICO Case

Young Thug is getting a new judge in his ongoing case.

Judge Ural Glanville has officially been recused from Young Thug and YSL's ongoing RICO trial. Rachel Krause, the Fulton County Superior Court judge who oversaw the decision, argued Glanville's recusal is necessary to preserve “the public’s confidence in the judicial system.” The move comes after the rapper's lawyer, Brian Steel, filed a motion to have him taken off the case due to a controversial ex-parte meeting between himself, the prosecution, and star witness Kenneth Copeland. When Steele learned of the meeting and became livid in the courtroom, Glanville held him in contempt of court.

“Judge Glanville, lawyer Love and lawyer Hylton have prejudiced and tainted Mr. Williams’ trial so deeply as Judge Glanville has not acted as a Judge but morphed into an essential part of the prosecution team,” the defense wrote in its motion. They further described the judge as having had a "secret" meeting with Copeland.

Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives At Court

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the defense's anger about the ex-parte meeting, it's not what directly caused Glanville's recusal. In fact, Krause noted in the order that she agreed with Glanville about there being nothing inappropriate about the meeting. However, she says the way he handled the backlash to the situation and his initial denial of motions to recuse has caused the public to lose confidence in his handling of the trial.

Judge Ural Glanville Recused From Young Thug Trial