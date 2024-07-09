Young Thug's Lawyer Files Another Motion To Recuse Judge Glanville

BYZachary Horvath614 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG
Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Brian Steel already asked other judges to remove Glanville from the case just a few weeks ago.

With the Young Thug case going on endlessly, his lawyer is doing whatever he can to ensure a speedier finish. With the trial extending beyond 12 months, Brian Steel has seen enough of Judge Glanville. Consequently, the lawyer for Young Thug is filing a supplement motion to recuse Glanville and Judge Rachel Krause. This news comes just a few weeks after Steel put forth his first motion. DJ Akademiks, as well as a crime and public safety writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke this just hours ago.

In the motion from Steel, he states, "Mr. Williams' trial is constitutionally broken based upon the unconscionable misconduct of Judge Glanville". He even adds in a handful of lawyers (Love and Hylton) who he feels cannot be trusted". Additionally, the reason Steel wants Krause gone is because she helped with the reelection of Glanville. Overall, this additional motion harkens back to the time that Glanville organized a private meeting with a witness in the RICO case, YSL Woody.

Read More: Cassie's Lawyer Blasts Diddy's White Water Rafting & Private Jet Travels Amid Lawsuits

Young Thug's Lawyer Is Fed Up With Judge Glanville

The original recusal motion has also put the entire trial on hold, and it looks to remain that way after this second one. Steel did find out about this ex-parte meeting, however he refused to reveal how he did. However, Woody's lawyer, Kayla Bumpus, came clean recently that she did give a rundown of what was going down in that meeting. Stick with us for more impending news surround the possible recusal of Glanville and Krause.

What are your thoughts on Young Thug's lawyer looking to recuse two judges in the YSL RICO case? How do you see his actions playing out and why? If this goes through, how much will this help Thug going forward? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Thug and the YSL hearings. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the world of music.

Read More: The Game Offers To Have Sex With Tokyo Toni: "I'll Take One For The Team"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUGMusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Files Motion To Recuse Judge In YSL Case6.4K
2021 Life Is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival - Downtown Stage - Day 3MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial: Lawyer At Judge's Ex-Parte Meeting Finally Divulges On It5.0K
2019 Breakout FestivalMusicYoung Thug Trial: Judge Puts Proceedings On Hold As Recusal Motion Goes Under Review5.0K
Birthday Bash 2018MusicYoung Thug Trial: Rapper's Lawyer Goes Off On "Biased" Judge, Demands He Recuse Himself13.0K