Young Thug's Lawyer Files Another Motion To Recuse Judge Glanville

Brian Steel already asked other judges to remove Glanville from the case just a few weeks ago.

With the Young Thug case going on endlessly, his lawyer is doing whatever he can to ensure a speedier finish. With the trial extending beyond 12 months, Brian Steel has seen enough of Judge Glanville. Consequently, the lawyer for Young Thug is filing a supplement motion to recuse Glanville and Judge Rachel Krause. This news comes just a few weeks after Steel put forth his first motion. DJ Akademiks, as well as a crime and public safety writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke this just hours ago.

In the motion from Steel, he states, "Mr. Williams' trial is constitutionally broken based upon the unconscionable misconduct of Judge Glanville". He even adds in a handful of lawyers (Love and Hylton) who he feels cannot be trusted". Additionally, the reason Steel wants Krause gone is because she helped with the reelection of Glanville. Overall, this additional motion harkens back to the time that Glanville organized a private meeting with a witness in the RICO case, YSL Woody.

Young Thug's Lawyer Is Fed Up With Judge Glanville

The original recusal motion has also put the entire trial on hold, and it looks to remain that way after this second one. Steel did find out about this ex-parte meeting, however he refused to reveal how he did. However, Woody's lawyer, Kayla Bumpus, came clean recently that she did give a rundown of what was going down in that meeting. Stick with us for more impending news surround the possible recusal of Glanville and Krause.