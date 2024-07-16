Young Thug's Lawyer Delivers Strong Statement Following Judge Glanville's Recusal

Steele and Thugger are "grateful" for the dismissal of Judge Glanville.

If there has been one bright spot throughout the Young Thug/YSL RICO trial, it is the rapper's lawyer, Brian Steele. Fans of the hitmaker have been extremely appreciative of the effort he has put into this messy situation. Obviously, it is his job to fight tooth and nail for his defendant, but Steele continues to be a shimmering sign of hope that Thugger will come out of this. Perhaps the biggest win for the lawyer and the Georgia MC so far is the recusal of Judge Ural Glanville. He has been presiding over this case since the beginning and he continued to make questionable and seemingly unfair decisions.

A lot of people following this case have been convinced that Glanville was pulling out all of the stops to get Young Thug locked up. If that was his goal, he lost that opportunity as of yesterday. Brian Steele filed a motion to recuse the troublesome judge. Countless times, the lawyer has stood firm on his position that Glanville had been leading and unfair. Even a former Georgia judicial chair expressed how chaotic it has been.

Young Thug's Lawyer Hopes They Get A Fair Trial With Judge Shukura

Thug and Steele's successful motion got them a new overseer just hours after Glanville's removal. Her name is Judge Shukura L. Ingram and so far, outsiders to this case are not all that optimistic about what the future holds. However, Steele and Thug are "grateful" for the change, according to a recent statement from the lawyer following yesterday's shake-up. In it, he explains how he feels his client is innocent and that they have been wanting is a fair and speedy trial. Now that Glanville is gone, Steele feels more confident than ever before. "We look forward to proceeding with a trial judge who will fairly and faithfully follow the law.