Young Thug's Trial Already Assigned A New Judge Moments After Glanville's Removal

Fans are skeptical right out of the gate, but only time will tell.

Just hours ago, Judge Ural Glanville was resigned of duties in what has been a rollercoaster of a YSL RICO trial. However, a new judge is already being appointed to the ongoing case surrounding Young Thug. According to an Instagram post from DJ Akademiks, overseeing everything will be Judge Shukura L. Ingram. Glanville was recused by Thugger's lawyer, Brian Steele, and it seems that Rachel Krause, the Fulton County Superior Court judge, feels that a change was needed, too. Krause felt that it was necessary to preserve "the public’s confidence in the judicial system". Overall, we do not know how much longer it will take before the trial kicks back into gear.

But this has the potential to be a step in the right direction for what has been labeled as a "dumpster fire" of a trial. The decision to remove Ural Glanville from this case was not totally because of the ex-parte meeting with Lil Woody. Rather, it was in relation to "his prior judgments to deny previously filed motions to recuse, in which he offered his own opinions as justifications, leaving his judgments open to critique". That information comes from Uproxx.

Fans Aren't Too Keen On The New Judge For Young Thug's Trial

Since the new judge has been announced, fans are not totally stoked about the selection of Shukura Ingram. Overall, with how things have gone so far, it is not too surprising that some are not holding their breath just yet. "Anybody dat ever been to court knows the last thing you want is a black female judge 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ just ask Meek!!", one user claims. "She looks like she gon "I aint one of your lil friends" this trial", another adds. At the end of the day, we will just have to wait and see what happens.

