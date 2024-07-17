Young Thug Trial: New Judge Quickly Recuses Herself From The Case

The YSL trial is already looking for another judge again.

Judge Shukura Ingram, who was assigned to Young Thug and the rest of YSL's ongoing RICO case in the wake of Ural Glanville's recusal, has already recused herself from the trial. Just one day after taking on the case, she explained in a filing on Wednesday morning that her deputy previously engaged in an improper relationship with Thug’s co-defendant Big Bhris (Christian Eppingee). The deputy allegedly tried to sneak contraband into jail for him.

She wrote: "Because this Court's former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the Court may be called upon to assess this deputy's credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution. This may undermine the public's confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings. While the Court does not regard the aforementioned situation as creating any actual bias for or against any party to this case, the Court does view this as a matter that could cause a reasonable person to question the Court's impartiality and reasonably give rise to the appearance."

Young Thug's Attorney, Brian Steele, Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements will begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young. Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Ural Glanville, his recusal came after a controversial ex-parte meeting between himself, the prosecution, and star witness Kenneth Copeland. Rachel Krause, the Fulton County Superior Court judge who oversaw the decision, admitted there was nothing inappropriate about the meeting, but that his handling of the situation shook confidence in the court. “It is worth noting that this Court agrees generally with Judge Glanville’s assessment of the propriety of the ex parte meeting…his Court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied, but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case," she wrote.

Judge Shukura Ingram Steps Down From Case