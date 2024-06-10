Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Returns To Court Following Short-Lived Arrest

Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Brian Steel has returned to the courtroom and the trial is continuing.

Brian Steel has returned to the courtroom after he was taken into custody during the YSL RICO trial, earlier today. Additionally, his wife, Collette Steel, has filed a notice of appeal regarding the court order. At one point, he reportedly accused both Judge Ural Glanville and the state of allegedly attempting to coerce witnesses, according to THUGGERDAILY. Additionally, he claimed to have evidence of this being the case but was taken into custody. Steel was upset about a private conversation that apparently took place between the judge, prosecutors, and one of the state’s star witnesses prior to the court date.

When Glanville asked how Steel learned of the conversation, the attorney refused to answer. In turn, the judge placed him in contempt of court. "You got some information you shouldn’t have gotten," Glanville argued, as caught by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Steel fired back: "You’re not supposed to have communication with a witness who’s been sworn." The witness in question is Kenneth Copeland, who just spent a weekend in jail after reneging on his decision to testify in the trial. He previously agreed on an immunity deal that relies on his decision to take the stand.

Brian Steel Arrives At Court

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

“How about the witness, how about Mr. Copeland, who supposedly announced that he’s not testifying and he’ll sit for two years and, supposedly this honorable court, or let me rephrase that, this court, said I can hold you until the end of this trial,” Steel asked. From there, he became more heated, arguing: "If that’s true what this is is coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a constitutional right to be present for."

Brian Steel Returns To The Courtroom

“I still want to know, how did you come upon this information,” Glanville reiterated. “Who told you?” He later added: "You don’t get to extort the court. It doesn’t work that way.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Brian Steel and Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.

