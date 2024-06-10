Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Returns To Court Following Short-Lived Arrest

Brian Steel has returned to the courtroom after he was taken into custody during the YSL RICO trial, earlier today. Additionally, his wife, Collette Steel, has filed a notice of appeal regarding the court order. At one point, he reportedly accused both Judge Ural Glanville and the state of allegedly attempting to coerce witnesses, according to THUGGERDAILY. Additionally, he claimed to have evidence of this being the case but was taken into custody. Steel was upset about a private conversation that apparently took place between the judge, prosecutors, and one of the state’s star witnesses prior to the court date.
When Glanville asked how Steel learned of the conversation, the attorney refused to answer. In turn, the judge placed him in contempt of court. "You got some information you shouldn’t have gotten," Glanville argued, as caught by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Steel fired back: "You’re not supposed to have communication with a witness who’s been sworn." The witness in question is Kenneth Copeland, who just spent a weekend in jail after reneging on his decision to testify in the trial. He previously agreed on an immunity deal that relies on his decision to take the stand.
Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Taken Into Custody After Accusing Judge And The State Of Coercing Witnesses
Brian Steel Arrives At Court
“How about the witness, how about Mr. Copeland, who supposedly announced that he’s not testifying and he’ll sit for two years and, supposedly this honorable court, or let me rephrase that, this court, said I can hold you until the end of this trial,” Steel asked. From there, he became more heated, arguing: "If that’s true what this is is coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a constitutional right to be present for."
Brian Steel Returns To The Courtroom
“I still want to know, how did you come upon this information,” Glanville reiterated. “Who told you?” He later added: "You don’t get to extort the court. It doesn’t work that way.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Brian Steel and Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]