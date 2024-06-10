Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Continues Trolling Prosecutors With His Testimony

BYLavender Alexandria418 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Versace Mansion Birthday Celebration
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Young Thug celebrates Futures birthday at Versace Mansion on November 17, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Freebandz )
Woody's choice to testify after all didn't go as expected.

After a relatively quiet few weeks as far as new developments in the Young Thug trial goes, it's been a blitz of new revelations since last week. That started with the reveal that Lil Woody would be forced to testify or face jail time. Fans paying close attention to the trial were pretty surprised to find that last week he plead the fifth, refusing to testify and instead accepting jail time. But according to the THUGGERDAILY twitter account who has been closely following the case, that decision didn't stick.

When the trial got started back up earlier today, Lil Woody had changed his course. He apparently informed that prosecution that he had decided to testify after all. But when he took the stand today it didn't seem like they got the testimony out of him that they were hoping. Fans online described his behavior as trolling. He seemed to purposefully delay things as much as possible taking extended time to answer every question posed of him. He also interpreted instructions incredibly literally often requiring back and forth between him and the judges and lawyers in the courtroom. Check out a clip of some of his behavior below.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Court Erupts In Laughter After State's Witness Calls "Lifestyle" A "Banger"

Lil Woody Trolls Young Thug Trial

Woody's testimony was far from the only news in the Young Thug trial today. Thug's lawyer Brian Steele made the dramatic gesture of accusing both the judge and prosecution of coercing witnesses in the trial. He even claimed he would go to jail to fight for his client's innocence. Steele backed up his claims just a few hours ago. He was taken into custody for contempt of court, though the seriousness of the charges is yet to be determined.

What do you think of LIl Woody refusing to take his testimony seriously despite potentially facing jail time? Do you think his antics help or hurt Young Thug's chances at beating the charges against him in the long run? let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Whether Or Not YFN Lucci Will Testify

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsCrimeYoung Thug Trial: Lil Woody Takes Jail Time Over Testifying10.7K
Young Thug Performs At L'Eden By Perrier-Jouët In Miami BeachCrimeYoung Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Taken Into Custody After Accusing Judge And The State Of Coercing Witnesses432
Samsung Galaxy + Billboard - 2022 SXSW Conference and FestivalsCrimeYSL Lil Woody To Give Forced Testimony In Young Thug Trial1458
SiriusXM+Pandora Playback with YFN LucciCrimeYoung Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Whether Or Not YFN Lucci Will Testify6.5K