Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Fires His Lawyer In The Middle Of Giving Testimony

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
It's been a dramatic few days in the already troubled RICO trial.

The calls for Young Thug's YSL trial being compromised have been louder than ever before in the past week. Since it got back underway earlier this month there's been one turbulent moment after another for the already notoriously rocky trial. It started with an extensive back and forth over the testimony of Lil Woody. Woody was given the choice to testify or face jail time and initially it looked like he was going to opt out of giving testimony at all.

But earlier this week he changed his mind choosing to testify after all. The resulting testimony he gave seemed to be purposefully wasting time and interpreting statements exceedingly literally. The testimony led fans to debate where he was actually helping or hurting Thug's case. According to Meghann Cuniff, Woody was back on the stand today and even more drama ensued. That came when Woody fired his lawyer in the middle of giving testimony. His attorney had previously told the judge that she wanted to quit the case and got her wish granted when Woody declared "she fired" while on the stand. Check out the video of the moment where he fired his attorney below.

Lil Woody Fires His Lawyer While On The Stand In Young Thug Trial

The even bigger story from the Young Thug trial this week relates to the rapper's lawyer Brian Steele. Yesterday Steele accused the judge and the state of coercing witnesses and was found in contempt of court. He decided to take jail time in order to keep fighting for Thug and was sentenced to 20 days, though he was allowed to return to the trial where he appeared in court today.

What do you think of Lil Woody firing his lawyer while on the stand giving testimony in Young Thug's YSL RICO trial? Do you think his antics help or hurt Thug's chances of beating the charges he's facing? Let us know in the comment section below.

