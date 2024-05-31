Gunna Subtly Calls For Young Thug’s Release Amid RICO Trial

Gunna continues to show love to Young Thug, despite what critics have to say.

Amid Young Thug's highly publicized YSL RICO trial, social media users have seen him receive a great deal of support from both fans and peers. He's been behind bars for over two years now, facing accusations that his label Young Stoner Life is actually a "violent street gang." It's rumored that the trial could continue well into 2027, despite his team's attempts to speed it up last year. He was arrested in May of 2022 alongside several other alleged YSL members, including Gunna.

Gunna was released in December of the same year after accepting a plea deal, which sparked speculation that he turned his back on his co-defendants in exchange for his own freedom. He denies this, though critics continue to have their suspicions. Regardless, he frequently shows love to Young Thug at his shows and online, prompting mixed reactions from followers.

Gunna Posts Photo Of Child Wearing A "Free Thugga" T-Shirt

Today, for example, he took to Instagram to share a new photo dump with fans. It features various shots from his "Bittersweet" tour, workout videos, and more. He also included a photo of a small child rocking a t-shirt reading "Free Thugga." Clearly, Gunna still has a lot of love for his former collaborator, despite whatever critics may have to say about it. After all, during an interview with XXL last month, he claimed that their friendship hasn't changed amid the rampant "snitching" rumors.

“It’s the same,” he said of his close bond with Young Thug. “It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship... I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled." What do you think of Gunna showing love to Young Thug on Instagram despite snitching rumors? Are you surprised or not? What about Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

