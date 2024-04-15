Gunna Speaks Out On Snitching Allegations

Gunna has been at the center of intense scrutiny following his release from jail. And the subsequent allegations of snitching that have followed him ever since. In a recent interview for XXL magazine's spring 2024 cover story, Gunna opened up about his legal ordeal. Moreover, he discussed the fallout within the hip-hop community. As for context, Gunna ultimately plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. This led to a seven-month stint behind bars at Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

However, it was Gunna's decision to invoke the Alford plea that sparked a firestorm of controversy, with many quick to label him a snitch. Moreover, artists such as Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby were some of the few who took shots at Gunna and perpetuated the snitch narrative. Furthermore, Gunna has recently released a single alongside Offset titled "Prada Dem." In this latest track he refutes the allegations. With lines like "I set the trend, I’m a trendsetter / I’m not a rat, still gettin’ cheddar," Gunna reinforces his stance. Now, in the interview with XXL, he's admitting to feeling like people have been misled. "I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled," Gunna said. "And like, you know, when you're being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that's what is being shown right now. You're being a follower or you're being neutral to be like, 'I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin' on.'"

Gunna Sets The Record Straight

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Gunna wears black jacket, velvet shorts, sunglasses Saint Laurent outside Sacai during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

"None of those rappers, they're not on the case," Gunna continued. "They don't know legally what's going on." This statement highlights a crucial point. The rush to judgment often lacks the necessary context to fully understand the complexities of the situation. Moreover, Gunna's words carry weight, emphasizing the importance of discernment and critical thinking. Rather than blindly adhering to the narrative, he encourages people to exercise independent judgment.

Furthermore, towards the end of the interview, Gunna is optimistic about the future. The interviewer mentioned his A Gift & A Curse being a big success, in addition to his single “F*kumean.” Followed by asking how much of that was vindication for him. Gunna responded, "it’s more or less just me tryin’ to just get back in that space of creating and being the best artist that my fans know of. That’s why it happened, because of them. They came through. Those were the fans before I put out A Gift & A Curse. The fans that went to the New York show and the L.A. show were day-one fans. Those are core Gunna fan base. I couldn’t have done it without them. So, I feel like the music comes after. The foundation has been set. I just gotta follow up to keep giving them what they want." Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news stories.

