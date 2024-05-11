Gunna's "One Of Wun" First Week Sales Projections Are Here

BYCole Blake679 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Five
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Gunna outside Kidsuper during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Gunna's new album is headed for the top ten.

Gunna's new album, One of Wun, is headed for a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200, according to early forecasts from Hits Daily Double. The outlet estimates the rapper's fifth studio album will earn between 60-65k album-equivalent units in its first week. Gunna dropped the project on Friday, featuring Offset, Normani, Roddy Ricch and Leon Bridges.

The new estimate represents a minor drop-off compared to Gunna's previous effort, A Gift & a Curse, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 85,000 units. He was assisted on that project by the hit single, "FukUmean," which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: Gunna & Roddy Ricch Are Doing Some Self-Healing On "Let It Breathe"

Gunna Arrives At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Gunna wears black jacket, velvet shorts, sunglasses Saint Laurent outside Sacai during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Speaking with XXL for a cover shoot ahead of One of Wun, Gunna explained that the new album shows his growth as an artist. "As I evolve, my music evolves, too," he said. "I’m not the same 24-year-old that was putting out Drip Season 3, you know what I’m sayin'? Now I’m 30, and I’m dropping 'Bittersweet' and A Gift & A Curse. That resonates with how I’m living. Back then, it did, too. But that was for that time. So, this time, I’m just evolving differently, but it transpired over to the music, too."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunna discussed the efforts he's put into losing weight since getting out of prison in 2022. On the new album's song, "Collage," he seemingly disses Drake by rapping: “I clear all the tabs/ They pay for their abs.” Both Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar have recently accused the Toronto rapper of having cosmetic work done on his stomach. “Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from,” Lamar raps on "Euphoria." Be on the lookout for further updates on Gunna on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The Game "Freeway's Revenge": How He Brutally Dissected Rick Ross' Persona

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-HopMusicGunna Previews Music From New Album On "Bittersweet" Tour's Opening Night1.5K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusicGunna Speaks Out On Snitching Allegations1.9K
gunna one of wunMusicGunna Announces "One Of Wun": What We Want From His Next Album1130
1.83.0-QCAYT5C3UTZLBS6HHFZU4ZHTL4.0.2-0MusicGunna & Roddy Ricch Are Doing Some Self-Healing On "Let It Breathe"408