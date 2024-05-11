Gunna's "One Of Wun" First Week Sales Projections Are Here

Gunna's new album, One of Wun, is headed for a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200, according to early forecasts from Hits Daily Double. The outlet estimates the rapper's fifth studio album will earn between 60-65k album-equivalent units in its first week. Gunna dropped the project on Friday, featuring Offset, Normani, Roddy Ricch and Leon Bridges.

The new estimate represents a minor drop-off compared to Gunna's previous effort, A Gift & a Curse, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 85,000 units. He was assisted on that project by the hit single, "FukUmean," which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gunna Arrives At Paris Fashion Week

Gunna Arrives At Paris Fashion Week

Speaking with XXL for a cover shoot ahead of One of Wun, Gunna explained that the new album shows his growth as an artist. "As I evolve, my music evolves, too," he said. "I’m not the same 24-year-old that was putting out Drip Season 3, you know what I’m sayin'? Now I’m 30, and I’m dropping 'Bittersweet' and A Gift & A Curse. That resonates with how I’m living. Back then, it did, too. But that was for that time. So, this time, I’m just evolving differently, but it transpired over to the music, too."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunna discussed the efforts he's put into losing weight since getting out of prison in 2022. On the new album's song, "Collage," he seemingly disses Drake by rapping: “I clear all the tabs/ They pay for their abs.” Both Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar have recently accused the Toronto rapper of having cosmetic work done on his stomach. “Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from,” Lamar raps on "Euphoria." Be on the lookout for further updates on Gunna on HotNewHipHop.

