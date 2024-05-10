Gunna Returns With Stylish But Overlong "One Of Wun" Album

Gunna has spent the last few years doing damage control. He was arrested in relation to the YSL Rico indictment, and his decision to cop a plea deal led to debate over whether he was "snitch." It's a tough label to tear off once it's been applied, but the Georgia rapper has done a good job of redirecting fans back to his music. Gunna's 2023 album, A Gift & a Curse, spawned his second top 10 hit, and his latest album, One of Wun, is an attempt to bolster his credibility as an artist.

One of Wun has some Gunna's slickest album cuts to date. "whatsapp (wassam)" remains a standout, but it's a credit to the uniformly excellent production that it sounds right at home. "collage" and "neck on a yacht" are braggadocios cuts that further the opulent, unhurried tone of the album as a whole. Gunna has more confidence than ever when it comes to finding catchy, unique rhyming pockets, and it shows. "On one tonight" and "still prevail" are low on substance but high on style. Frankly, that's where Gunna excels.

Gunna Goes For a More Stylish, Relaxed Sound

One of Wun is surprisingly light on features, though it actually plays to the album's benefit. It's a breath of fresh air when Normami and Leon Bridges show up on "$$$" and "clear my rain," respectively. Gunna does surprisingly well on these more soulful cuts. Offset and Roddy Ricch provide the only guest verses, and the former absolutely steals the show on "prada dem." It's probably still the best song on the album. The biggest knock against One of Wun is that it's too long. It's 20 songs, and even on first listen, you can pick out tracks that could've been cut. There's a better album within the finished product we got.

One of Wun Tracklist:

collage one of wun neck on a yacht whatsapp (wassam) hakuna matata prada dem (featuring Offset) treesh one one tonight back in the a trio still prevail blackjack $$$ (featuring Normani) clear my rain (featuring Leon Bridges) conscience the time let it breathe (featuring Roddy Rich) life's changing today i did good time reveals, be careful what you wish for

