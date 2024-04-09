Lil Baby Sneak Disses Gunna Again On Lil Mabu Track, Fans Speculate

The war of words between Lil Baby and Gunna continues, with the former being the latest to clap back. Fans have begun to speculate again after the "Yes Indeed" rapper recently collaborated with Lil Mabu on a track for his new album. "How you switch up on the bros? I can't f*** with those (Not at all) / N****s act like they won't fold, knowing that they told (How you switch up?)." This is where fans feel that the Gunna diss happened from Lil Baby and they do not understand it.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted Baby's lyrics on Instagram and the consensus seems to be that Gunna is winning. Everyone does not understand why he continues to attack the "Bittersweet" artist after the YSL RICO Trial. "Lil baby starting to fall off because if Young Thug ppl did not have no problem with him why do you!" one person comments. Others are even disregarding the diss and focusing on why he worked with Mabu in the first place.

Fans Don't Get Lil Baby's Animosity Toward Gunna

"Gunna minding his business and selling out arenas. Baby worried about the wrong thing," someone writes. "Trying to diss someone on a yt boy song is crazy🤣🤣" Of course, there is always the possibility that Baby was speaking in generalities on this verse. But the media and fans are immediately going to assume that it was directed for a certain someone.

