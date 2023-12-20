Young Thug’s Dad Calls Out Lil Baby For Gunna Diss: "Shut The F*ck Up"

Young Thug’s father wants the snitch narrative surrounding Gunna to end.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., says that Lil Baby needs to stop speaking on Gunna and the YSL trial because he has no idea what he's talking about. Williams Sr. discussed the case during a new interview with Infamous Sylvia on YouTube.

“He need to shut the f**k up cause he don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “Ya know he’s going off what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever came to a court date. That's what I want y’all to ask these godd*mn rappers and these bloggers with this whole snitch sh*t.”

Young Thug & Gunna Attend Lil Baby's Ice Ball

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Young Thug, Nechie and Gunna attend Lil Baby's Ice Ball on December 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Baby is among a host of other rappers who have dissed Gunna on social media since he took a plea deal in the case. Most recently, Baby appeared to throw shade at his former collaborator on the song, "350," by rapping: "I know one day it’s gon’ hit me, bro ain’t never comin’ back / Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n***a, you know you a rat."

Young Thug's Dad On Lil Baby

Williams Sr.'s comments come after Judge Ural Glanville postponed the trial due to the stabbing of one of Thug's other co-defendants. "Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Glanville announced to the jury, earlier this month. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you. An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today." The trial will resume on January 2, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug's trial on HotNewHipHop.

