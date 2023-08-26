Young Thug’s Dad Compares His Son To Trump While Demanding Rapper Gets Bail

Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., has been one of the most vocal advocates for his son ever since he was detained on RICO charges stemming from his association with YSL. In a recent viral image, Williams Sr. addressed the double standard between his son and former President Donald Trump. “Free YSL. Trump & crew got a bond. Young Thug & YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!!! We deserve a fair fight too Fani,” reads a sign held by Williams Sr. The image refers to the fact that Trump’s indictment in Georgia included a RICO charge.

However, Williams Sr.’s message is slightly undercut by recent developments in the YSL case. After members of the YSL legal team argued that an increased police presence could negatively influence the trial, the Fulton County DA hit back. They produced a list of 20 incidents since the trial began in January in which courtroom or jailhouse protocol was broken or disrupted by a member of YSL. This includes drug smuggling, posting pictures to social media, and illegal communication with external individuals.

Young Thug Trial Continues

At the time of writing, the trial of Young Thug and YSL still hasn’t formally begun. The jury is yet to be selected despite more jury selection earlier this month. Of course, the indictment and subsequent arrest of Donald Trump has impacted proceedings and resources in Fulton County. Jury selection has been fierce as both sides attempt to find the perfect jurors to hear their case. But that means that the nine remaining defendants still find themselves behind bars with minimal forward progress.

However, Thug also shared an optimistic message for his family earlier this week. “LY2 Peter u good,” Thug asked his nephew, according to HipHopDX. He replied: “Yes, Unc I really Miss You Brah AINT Nan Like When U Hea I Miss having Fun I miss Listening To Everything U Tell Me I Miss Waking Up Knowing we Together .. I’m Continuing To Record n Do Watt I Gotta Do Just Need You Hea.” Thug responded: “Im otw jack thats ongod.” Of course, we’ll have any updates in the case as when they emerge.

