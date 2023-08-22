T.I. Salutes Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby & More For Innovating In The Trap Genre

T.I. is a hip-hop legend, and is widely and rightfully recognized as one of the innovators in the trap music subgenre. However, despite his OG status in the game, never doubt that the Atlanta icon is still tapped into what’s happening with the movement today. Moreover, he recently found a great reason to shout out those moving trap forward today, since he’s celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his landmark project, Trap Muzik. During a recent conversation with XXL, Tip mentioned a few MCs who he believes are doing new and important things within trap today. When it comes to the state of the style in contemporary rap, he has no doubt that these artists turned it into something beyond even his own expectations.

“A lot of people moving the genre,” T.I. said of trap music in its current form. “Not even just by embodying similar qualities that I did. I think it’s a lot more conversational now.” First off, he praised Lil Baby, expressing that they share a kindred artistic spirit when it comes to songwriting. “Just a lot of key facts about details and authenticity, where you’re speaking about things that you know that only a person who knows could articulate it,” Clifford Harris remarked.

T.I. Reflects On Trap’s Current State & Its Contemporary Leaders

WATCH: T.I.'s Trap Muzik album turns 20 today. 🎉 He names Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo and Young Thug as artists moving the subgenre forward today.



Which rapper do you think is doing it? pic.twitter.com/Z60PcwSAyb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 19, 2023

“[21 S*vage’s] thoughts speak about things like financial literacy and thinking out the box,” the 42-year-old continued. “About how to expand just upon what you know by doing something different. [Moneybagg Yo] has a way of being melodic and finding the pocket on the subject matter that can relate to people that come from the life.” In addition, T.I. shouted out Young Thug for “his mannerisms and the things that he does among the people.” Despite Jeffery being in jail on RICO charges right now, the Grand Hustle creative still believes he influences the culture as much as ever.

Meanwhile, his remarks concluded by praising Future’s “diverse” artistry within the trap realm. With songs that lean more melodic and others that make speakers burst up in flames, Pluto’s output certainly fits that description. It’s been a long journey since Trap Muzik, and its shifts and innovations still shake hip-hop up to compelling results. For more news and the latest updates on these amazing artists, stay logged into HNHH.

