trap muzik
- MusicT.I.'s Sophomore Album "Trap Muzik" Turns 20"Trap Muzik" helped define the sound of Southern hip hop during the early 2000s.
By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicT.I. Salutes Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby & More For Innovating In The Trap GenreThe Atlanta legend reflected on the 20-year anniversary of his landmark project, "Trap Muzik."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs"Rubber Band Man" By T.I. Showed His Hit-Making AbilityT.I. set the trap genre in motion with this all-time classic. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Wants People to Learn What Trap Really IsEarl is adamant that Trap is much more than just some 808s.By Marc Griffin
- NewsT.I. Sliced Through Soulful Kanye West Production On "Trap Muzik" Standout "Doin' My Job""Trap Muzik," T.I.'s first release on Grand Hustle, turns 18 years old today.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicT.I. Reflects On Triumphant "Trap Muzik" Run: "That of Legends:"T.I. takes a jaunt down memory lane. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Commemorates 15th Anniversary Of “Trap Muzik" With Vegas PerformanceT.I. looks back on his legacy. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentT.I.'s Albums, RankedThe King of the South's best and worst, ranked accordingly.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsT.I's "Rubber Band Man" Is This Week's #TBTIn light of T.I.'s recent arrest, we bring back his classic record, "Rubber Band Man."By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Shades Upcoming Gucci Mane Biopic, Calls Trap Music Debate "Idiocy"T.I. thinks the continued debate on who invented trap music is nonsense.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Has Final Say In Argument With Gucci Mane About Origins Of TrapT.I. has one last thing to say before taking the high road.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Refutes Gucci Mane's Claim That He Invented Trap MusicT.I. has the receipts.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicGucci Mane Crowns Himself The Inventor Of Trap MusicLegend has it.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTop 25 Best T.I. SongsThe essential cuts from the trap pioneer.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentWhy T.I. Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeA case for T.I. as hip-hop's greatest of all time.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- MusicT.I. Reinforces Claims of Creating Trap Music: "Facts Are Facts"There's no dispute with Tip.By Milca P.
- Original ContentHappy Birthday, T.I.: Revisiting 10 Tracks From His PrimeThe best of T.I. from 2003 to 2006.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicT.I. Claims He Started Trap MusicT.I. told Angie Martinez he changed rap music.By hnhh
- Original ContentT.I.'s 10 Most Socially Conscious Songs Before "Us Or Else" EPLooking back at the political rap T.I. has been making since "Trap Muzik."By Seymoure
