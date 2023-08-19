“Rubber Band Man” By T.I. Showed His Hit-Making Ability

T.I. is a name in hip-hop that should be considered as one the most influential in the history of the genre. The Southern rap music scene might not be the same without him and his sophomore release Trap Muzik is all the proof you need. Released on August 18, 2003, it has now been 20 years since it came out and there are some classic hits that have aged like fine wine. One in particular is “Rubber Band Man.”

An interview with MTV revealed what the meaning behind the halo track is. T.I. said, “We used to wear rubber bands to signify how much money, how much blow we had.” He went on to explain the Rubber Band Man nickname further, “I would wear three rubber bands, and that would probably hold $5,000. If you anticipate making $20,000, you gonna have eight, nine rubber bands on both wrists.” This hit, along with many others is just one reason why he needs to be mentioned with the other greats in rap history.

Does T.I. Deserve Credit For Kickstarting Trap Music?

“Rubber Band Man” was a foreshadowing moment in the career of the Grand Hustle Records co-founder. Chart-toppers such as “Whatever You Like,” Live Your Life,” “What You Know,” and “Bring Em Out speaks volumes to the legend’s discography. He can deliver grimy come-up stories, or produce effortless anthems. This is exactly why Trap Muzik by T.I. deserves all the respect.

What are your thoughts on "Rubber Band Man" by T.I.? Is this one of, if not the greatest trap album of all time?

Quotable Lyrics:

(Ay, who I’m is?) Rubber band man, wild as the Taliban

9 in my right, 45 in my other hand

(Ay, who I’m is?) Call me trouble man, always in trouble man

Worth a couple hundred grand, Chevys all colors man

