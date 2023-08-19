Reason Claims No One From TDE Attended “Porches” Listening Party

Reason has made the bombshell claim that not a single person from his record label, TDE, attended a recent listening party for his new album, Porches. The rapper made the claims while guesting on the Rory & Mal podcast on August 18. “That’s what I thought was going to be the weirdest part,” he said, asked if he was worried about label drama ruining the party. “But it ended up not being as bad. I had a release party, and nobody showed up from the label, so…Ray Vaughn showed up — shout out to Ray Vaughn,” he said. “I took it as, you know, maybe n-ggas giving me some space.”

Of course, Reason has not be afraid to bash the label and its President, Moosa, in recent weeks. However, it’s a pretty scathing indictment on the part of the label to send no one to one of their own artist’s listening parties. Porches dropped on August 11 and has been reasonably well-received by the music industry.

Reason’s Beef With TDE Continues

. @reasonTDE shares that nobody from TDE showed up to his album release party 👀 pic.twitter.com/4aD4xE0VMt — New Rory & MAL (@newrorynmal) August 18, 2023

Of course, this is just the latest twist in the saga between artist and label. Last month, Reason openly accused Moosa of fumbling his release. We had certain features lined up that could’ve gone through,” he vented. “We had the budget, we had the feature lined up, takes too long to get pushed through, the feature price ended up going up or something goes away. Content ideas lined up, not executed. Rollout ideas lined up, not executed.”

He continued. “It was a few different things. I had Latto lined up for something, not executed. I had EST Gee lined up, not executed. Like, us not pushing through. Features lined up, we got a price set, video, and verse for the love, takes too long. I’ll speak on the EST Gee shit specifically — took too long to get through to EST Gee and his people and be like, ‘Yo, this is what we wanna do.’ By the time we ended up connecting with him and reaching out, he dropped a record with Future and the record went crazy. Now, the feature is $25,000 more than what it already was.”

