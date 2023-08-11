REASON Drops Off “PORCHES” Amid TDE Drama

REASON has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Unfortunately, some of the headlines surrounding the artist have not been overtly positive. This is due to the fact that he recently got into an argument with a TDE executive during a live stream. Overall, many felt like TDE’s treatment of the artist was completely disrespectful. This was made especially true after the artist was told that people can’t even name ten songs by him. This was a wild thing to say, and fans could not believe just how bold it was.

Subsequently, fans are looking to rally around REASON right now as he drops off his new album PORCHES. This album has been teased for quite a while, and fans have been very excited about it. Well, today it was finally released in all of its glory. As you can see below, the album contains 17 tracks and has a runtime of 56 minutes and 39 seconds. Moreover, there are plenty of features to be found here. Doechii, SiR, London Monet, Zacari are just some of the artists that can be heard throughout the album’s runtime.

REASON Continues To Drop Bars

As you will hear, there are a plethora of different sounds embedded in this body of work. The features are expertly placed and help enhance each soundscape. Not to mention, REASON is delivering some fantastic bars, and it is yet another example of his talent. Hopefully, fans give the artist the support he deserves here, as this is a triumphant album that he should be proud of.

Let us know what you think of the new REASON album, in the comments section below.

