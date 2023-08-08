Reason Airs Grievances With TDE Co-President Moosa, Says He Wanted Latto & EST Gee On New Album

Reason voiced his frustrations with Top Dawg Entertainment while speaking with the label’s co-president, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr., for a recent episode of BACKONFIGG. In doing so, Reason explained that he is unhappy with the rollout of his upcoming album Porches. He revealed that TDE dropped the ball on securing features he wanted from Latto and EST Gee.

“We had certain features lined up that could’ve went through,” he vented. “We had the budget, we had the feature lined up, takes too long to get pushed through, feature price ended up going up or something goes away. Content ideas lined up, not executed. Rollout ideas lined up, not executed.”

Read More: REASON’s “PORCHES” Album Coming This Month, Doechii, SiR, And More Will Appear

Reason In Concert

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Rapper Reason performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 10, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He elaborated: “It was a few different things. I had Latto lined up for something, not executed. I had EST Gee lined up, not executed. Like, us not pushing through. Features lined up, we got a price set, video and verse for the love, takes too long. I’ll speak on the EST Gee shit specifically — took too long to get through to EST Gee and his people and be like, ‘Yo, this is what we wanna do.’ By the time we ended up connecting with him and reaching out, he dropped a record with Future and the record went cr*zy. Now, the feature is $25,000 more than what it already was.”

Reason Voices Complaints About TDE

At one point, Moosa called into the stream directly to discuss the situation. As things got heated, Moosa claimed that TDE’s former co-president, Dave Free, never even wanted to sign Reason in the first place. “Aye, Dave, Dot [Kendrick Lamar], I love them n****s. Dave never wanted us to sign Reason. He called him a substitute teacher. Dot only said Reason had talent, but it’s gon’ take more than just talent in this game right now and everybody know that.” Amidst the arguing, Reason at one point asks, “You wanna have a conversation or you wanna go viral, which one you wanna do?” Porches will be releasing on Friday, August 11. Check out the full interview above.

Read More: What Does It Take To Sign To TDE? Revolt Summit Panel Highlights

[Via]