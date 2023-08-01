REASON’s “PORCHES” Album Coming This Month, Doechii, SiR, And More Will Appear

The TDE artist is set to drop on August 11th. Will you be tapping in to his next project?

BYHayley Hynes
REASON’s “PORCHES” Album Coming This Month, Doechii, SiR, And More Will Appear

We can hardly keep up with all the new music coming our way lately, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited to see so many of our favourite artists thriving. Those at TDE have caught our attention in particular lately – including REASON, who announced on Tuesday (August 1), that his next LP, PORCHES will arrive on August 11. Along with that news, the 32-year-old also unveiled the full tracklist and roster of guest features, who are seriously impressive, to say the least.

The 17-song-long effort will begin with “Faded Off Poor N Riches,” which includes an appearance from London Money, followed by titles like “Caucasian Estates” and “At It Again.” After that, we hear from SiR and Kiilynn alongside REASON on “A Broken Winter Break” before several more solo tracks come through. Further down on the list, names like Ray Vaughn, Doechii, and Zacari also appear.

Read More: REASON Asks To Use Janelle Monáe’s Body “In The Most Respectful Way”

REASON’s Sophomore Album is On the Way

As Vibe notes, “At It Again” arrived way back in March as the first teaser of the LP, though fans had no idea what REASON’s been working on for them in recent months. “Appreciate the patience, the love, the struggle, the perspectives, the Porches! Love y’all,” the recording artist wrong on IG this afternoon.

If you’re looking forward to PORCHES, be sure to tap into REASON’s latest single, “You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel)” at the link below. Further down, you’ll find the upcoming album’s full tracklist. Which guest feature are you most excited to hear? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: REASON Floats On New Song “You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel)”

PORCHES Tracklist:

  1. Faded Off Poor N Riches (feat. London Money)
  2. Caucasian Estates
  3. At It Again
  4. A Broken Winter Break (feat. SiR & Kiilynn)
  5. You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel)
  6. Send You To The Afterlife
  7. Call Me (feat. Junii)
  8. Gang S**t
  9. FTN (feat. Baby Tate)
  10. Gina (August Alsina)
  11. Too Much (Melly Mel)
  12. Bussin (WB Pt. 2) [feat. Ray Vaughn]
  13. Rich Mirages
  14. I Don’t Trust You (feat. Doechii & Junii)
  15. Family First (feat. Kalan.FrFr & Zacari)
  16. Porch Steps (feat. Dirty Dell & Junii)
  17. Poster Child

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.