REASON Says Heated Moosa Interview Wasn’t A “Rollout Move” For New Album

In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon to see celebrities pull off PR stunts to draw more attention to their projects. Cardi B and Offset is a great example of a couple who have intentionally turned their real-life drama into cold-hard cash thanks to the internet. Of course, there are also those who accidentally go viral while promoting their work, such as TDE’s REASON. The lyricist revealed earlier this summer that his next LP, Porches, is due out this coming New Music Friday (August 11).

During his customary round of press interviews, the 32-year-old got to talking about some of the artists he’s collaborating with on the album, also revealing that some features – specifically with Latto and EST Gee – fell through, seemingly as a result of his label’s slacking. Before long, TDE co-president Moosa got on the line, and he was quick to assert that they weren’t sure about signing REASON in the first place. Some assumed that the feud was all an attempt to stir up streams for the project, but on Tuesday (August 8) morning, the “Extinct” artist shut that down.

REASON is Keeping the Energy Positive Ahead of PORCHES

I appreciate ppl that’s reached out to me. Trust I’m as good as I can be. We’ll have a real convo at some point about what happened, just trust that wasn’t a “rollout move” lol that actually happened! All positive energy as of now moving forward tho! Porches Friday! Love y’all! — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) August 8, 2023

“I appreciate [people] that’s reached out to me,” he tweeted today. “Trust, I’m as good as I can be. We’ll have a real convo at some point about what happened, just trust that wasn’t a ‘rollout move’ lol. That actually happened! All positive energy as of now moving forward tho. ‘Porches’ Friday! Love y’all!” REASON concluded his update.

Prior to his heated discussion with Moosa, REASON took time in another recent interview to clear up any gossip about his past beef with Logic. While the two seemingly took shots at each other on past releases, the West Coast native says he didn’t see his initial bars about being compared to the father of two as a diss, but rather, simply speaking the truth. Read what else REASON revealed at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

