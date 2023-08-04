REASON & Logic Beef: TDE Artist Clears Up Issues With Fellow Rapper

As he enters into the next era of his musical career, Top Dawg Entertainment’s REASON is looking to leave the past behind him. He recently announced that his PORCHES album will arrive next Friday (August 11), with a noteworthy crew of guest features appearing on the tracklist. Ahead of that, the lyricist has been chatting with the press about what to expect on his upcoming LP, as well as providing answers regarding some of his past feuds with other artists.

One of REASON’s latest interviews took place on Real Late with Peter Rosenberg, during which he addressed former drama with Logic that we first heard on “The Soul (Pt. 2).” At the time, the 32-year-old was growing tired of being compared to the former Def Jam signee, causing him to vent on the track, ultimately upsetting Logic’s fanbase. The biracial star later hit back on “Vinyl Days,” however he’s publicly denied throwing any shade at REASON with his bars. When speaking with Rosenberg about the situation, the “Summer Up” hitmaker made it sound as though he’s not letting the situation weigh on him.

REASON Reflects on Subliminal Back-And-Forth with Logic

“I can’t say that he’s not a good rapper. I was an early Logic fan… I’m big on accountability, so it was kinda my fault… I started it [with ‘The Soul (Pt. 2)’], I did feel that way [about being compared to Logic],” REASON explained to the host. “I didn’t even consider that as like a shot, it was like, ‘This is the narrative. Everybody says it’s the narrative. I’m just speaking on a narrative that already exists.’ Logic fans were p##### off about it. I even took accountability. I was like, ‘If y’all feel a way about it, I apologize. Logic did nothing to me,'” he added.

Elsewhere, the Carson-born creative noted that he was bothered by Logic claiming not to know who he is in various interviews, along with ignoring his attempts to reach out. Are you looking forward to REASON’s next album, PORCHES, when it lands later this month? Let us know in the comments. Afterward, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the tracklist/guest features that will appear at the link below.

