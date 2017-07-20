Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentLonely Child: Youngboy Never Broke Again & Rappers Growing Up In The SpotlightA look at the life and times of Youngboy, and how his music can help us understand him just as much as his actions.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsLil Tjay "True 2 Myself" ReviewThe Bronx teen rapper’s debut is putting the legacy of his city on it’s shoulders. Does he manage to rise, or does he crumble under the pressure?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content20 Of Hip-Hop's Best Forgotten Diss RecordsDid these classic diss records slide under your radar? By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsTyga "Legendary" ReviewTyga’s Seventh Album finds his career back from the brink. However, is the rapper back in his zone or just playing it safe?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWhere Are They Now? 20 Icons Of The “Hip Hop Blog” EraA look back at 20 of the most memorable rappers from the peak hip-hop blog era, circa 2006-2011.
- ReviewsYG's "4Real 4Real" ReviewYG's fourth album is a concise effort that pays homage to a fallen friend-- but does it also position him along the West Coast elite? By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsMegan The Stallion's "Fever" ReviewOn her debut "Fever," one of the hottest rising rappers in the game promises to bring the heat. By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content10 Essential Blueface Songs10 of the best tunes from one of the hottest rising stars out of Los AngelesBy Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsLil Pump's "Harverd Dropout" ReviewDoes Lil Pump suffer the sophomore slump? Or is the 18-year old rapper only starting to hit his stride?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentKodak Black's "Dying to Live:" The Most Emotional BarsKodak Black's sophomore LP delivers no shortage of poignancy. By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsKodak Black's "Dying To Live" ReviewKodak Black is torn between trying to find his voice and find success, to curious results, on "Dying to Live."By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentChief Keef's Musical Evolution In 10 SongsA retrospective analysis of the storied history and ever-changing music of the irreplaceable Chief Keef.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWho Is Sheck Wes? 5 Things To Know About Travis Scott's New ArtistWant to learn about the New York rapper that has Kanye and Travis Scott's attention? Here are five things to keep in mind.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWiz Khalifa's Musical Evolution In 15 SongsA look through the career of Wiz Khalifa and his many musical twists and turns.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsChief Keef's "Mansion Musick" ReviewChief Keef's newest album is upon us. But is the wildchild of the rap game starting to become tamed, or is he now just too elusive to follow? By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentTop 10 Youngboy Never Broke Again Deep CutsA collection of 10 of the more slept on gems in the discography of the most recent breakout sensation from Baton Rogue.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsPlayboi Carti "Die Lit" ReviewAfter the surprise success of his debut mixtape, Playboi Carti returns with another project. But this time, has Cash Carti bitten off more than he can chew?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsYoungboy Never Broke Again "Until Death Call My Name" ReviewAfter a turbulent rise to fame, Youngboy Never Broke Again releases his debut album. But after all the drama, can he overcome the odds and convince listeners to stick with him?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsLil Xan "Total Xanarchy" ReviewSolid production and quality features aren't enough to save the meager effort displayed on Lil Xan's debut.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentImagine These 10 (Hypothetical) Rap/Rock Stadium ToursThese cross-genre tours could stun the world over.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content10 Essential YFN Lucci TracksA run down some of YFN Lucci's most essential deep cuts, for new fans and old.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsYFN Lucci's "Ray Ray From Summerhill" ReviewThe debut album from a southern songsmith and occasional hitmaker has audiences wondering if YFN Lucci will finally get his chance to blow up, or blow his shot.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsYoung Scooter "Trippple Cross" ReviewDoes Young Scooter continue to stand on his own, or does the Freebandz veteran fall by the wayside?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsTekashi 6ix9ine's "Day 69" ReviewOne of the most controversial hitmakers of the current rap scene finally unleashes his debut mixtape. After all the drama, is Tekashi 6ix9ine able to make music that lives up to the mass hysteria? By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWhy T.I. Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeA case for T.I. as hip-hop's greatest of all time.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWhy Three 6 Mafia Are One Of The Greatest Of All TimeA case for Three 6 Mafia.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsGucci Mane "El Gato: The Human Glacier" (Review)Gucci Mane is back with his third project of 2017, but have we gotten too much of a good thing?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsT-Pain "Oblivion" ReviewAfter a long time out of the eye of music listeners, T-Pain has returned with his 5th studio album. But is it too late for the man who brought autotune to the top?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentTop 20 Young Dolph Deep CutsYoung Dolph's best deep cuts for your discovery, presented in chronological order.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWhy DJ Quik Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeA case for DJ Quik.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentTop 15 Kodak Black Deep CutsA list of some of the obscure gems in Kodak Black's ever expanding back catalog.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsKodak Black's "Project Baby 2" (Review)One of the most controversial and the most promising reemerges with the sequel of his debut. Has the fast life calmed him down, or is he still a force to be reckoned with?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsWizkid's "Sounds From The Other Side" (Review)One of his genre’s finest acts hopes to finally represent Africa in the mainstream, but is Wizkid the wunderkind so many have hyped him to be?By Maxwell Cavaseno