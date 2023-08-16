T.I. Reflects On Kanye West’s Fall from Grace

T.I. discussed his relationship with Kanye West recently, saying that while the controversy was once his superpower, it became his downfall. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Grand Hustle founder opened up about working with West in the early ’00s. Their musical careers began around the same time, and they collaborated several times over the years. It’s also no secret that these two have also been involved in their fair share of controversy. However, despite their shared history of drama over the years, T.I. claims West took things too far.

“Kanye was cool as hell,” T.I. said. “I ain’t even gonna cap. Kanye was more conversational. He read the room a lot better. It feels like Ye got to a point where he just stopped reading the room and just gave everything everywhere.” Last fall, West made several anti-Semitic comments, prompting huge brands like Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga to cut ties with him. The disgraced rapper and mogul continued to anger fans by aligning himself with white supremacists like Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes.

Kanye Stopped Being Able To “Read The Room,” T.I. Says

As the interview continued, Tip reflected on the 20th anniversary of his second studio album, Trap Muzik. Tip also discussed working with West on the “Doin’ My Job” track. Also, he revealed that West played him some of his earliest hits from College Dropout, including “Through the Wire,” “Jesus Walks,” and “All Falls Down.”

In other related news, the rapper is looking to take his amateur comedy career to the next level. In July, it was announced that Tip would be making his television debut as a stand-up comic during Kevin Hart‘s upcoming Comic View reboot. “I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend, making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture,” Hart told Variety in a statement. Release dates for full episodes of Comic View have yet to be announced. However, they will be hitting BET at some point later this year. Be on the lookout for an update on the release dates.

