T.I. will be making his television debut as a stand-up comic during Kevin Hart‘s upcoming Comic View reboot. Hart began taping the show on July 6 and will conclude doing so on July 9. He’s filming it at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV with Mike Epps hosting. Rubber Band Man, D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson, and Taccara Williams will all also be making appearances.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture,” Hart told Variety in a statement. “Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”

Read More: T.I. And Kevin Hart To Collaborate On New Showtime Comedy Series

T.I. Poses With Kevin Hart In NYC

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 03: T.I. and Kevin Hart, partner of Muzik One Headphones, kick off the holiday season with shoppers at Brookstone in Times Square on December 3, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Muzik)

In addition to performing for Comic View, T.I. also recently teamed up with D.C. Young Fly on the upcoming film, Da Partments. T.I. shared a preview of the film on Instagram, last month. “The wait is almost over!!!! Get Ready for Uncensored Unhinged Unapologetic Hood humor at its finest…” T.I. captioned a teaser for the movie. “Fresh out the minds of ones who made it out the trenches & laughed all the way to the bank!!! Written & Directed by @tip for The Sauce Room Prod by @dcyoungfly & @tip Exec Prod @lilduval & @karlousm Introducing: The Haha Mafia”

He continued: “And Starring the coolest, funniest MFs in Atlanta. Some you know… & Some you should. We all would like to Welcome you to… DaPartments!!! Coming soon @tubi In Partnership wit @Swirlfilmsig.”

Kevin Hart Arrives In Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Release dates for full episodes of Comic View have yet to be announced. However, they will be hitting BET at some point later this year. Be on the lookout for an update on the release dates.

Read More: T.I. Directed Comedy “Da ‘Partments” To Debut On Tubi

[Via]