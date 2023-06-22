Da ‘Partments, a comedy series written and directed by rapper T.I., has found a home on the streaming network Tubi. The series, set in Atlanta, features DC Young Fly as a producer as well as Lil Duval and Karlous Miller as executive producers.

First reported to be in the works since 2021, T.I. has described the show as an “unapologetic hood comedy” and hinted that his 18-year-old son King will have a role in the show. As for the show’s other stars, details are scarce. However, T.I. also said that Da ‘Partments will feature “the coolest,funniest MFs in Atlanta. Some you know… & Some you should.”

The release date for Da ‘Partments is yet to be revealed. However, T.I. indicated that the show would be airing later this year. Tubi is estimated to have around 64 million active monthly users. The platform, which operates a “free with ads” model of content, is considered one of the better freemium streaming platforms.

T.I. Shares Da ‘Partments Trailer

The news surrounding Da ‘Partments was broken by T.I. on Instagram. The trailer highlights the major plot of the show – the lives of a collection of individuals linked by a housing complex in Atlanta. Additionally, the trailer shows that DC Young Fly, Lil Duval, and Karlous Miller will not only serve as producers but also appear in the show itself.

The trailer also highlights a number of individuals appearing in the show. Of note are comedians Henry Welch, Arnesto Ross, and Throwed Off Juan. However, as noted by T.I., the show will also feature a number of up-and-coming, or at least under-the-radar, actors and performers from the Atlanta area.

Writing in the caption of the trailer, T.I. shared his excitement for the show. “The wait is almost over!!!! Get Ready for Uncensored Unhinged Unapologetic Hood humor at its finest… Fresh out the minds of ones who made it out the trenches & laughed all the way to the bank!!!”

T.I. Earns Wins Elsewhere

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 12: T.I. performs during 2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit – Mary J. Blige Concert at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Aside from the announcement of Da ‘Partments, T.I. has been earning some small victories elsewhere. The rapper remains embroiled in a legal dispute with Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of T.I.’s wife. Peterson sued the rapper, claiming that he held a gun to her head in 2021 while threatening her.

In a court ruling from the beginning of June, a judge in California’s Second District Court of Appeals struck down several elements of Peterson’s case. These include claims of trade libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage. The charges in question related to T.I.’s alleged defaming and libelous comments about Peterson.

T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, have been fighting the lawsuit throughout its duration. They have sought to have the lawsuit dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP protections. This legislation defends individuals from frivolous lawsuits filed to silence the defendant. Peterson claims the gun incident occurred while she was defending herself against T.I.’s former female assistant, whom she accused of mistreating Tiny. Peterson also publicized allegations of sexual assault made by other women against T.I. and Tiny. The trial is ongoing.

