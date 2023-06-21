Twisted Metal is a highly anticipated American post-apocalyptic action-comedy television series slated for release on the streaming service Peacock​. Michael Jonathan Smith developed the show, taking inspiration from the vehicular combat video game franchise of the same name, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Peacock plans to air the series on July 27, 2023, with a scheduled 10-episode season​​. The cast and crew filmed the series in New Orleans between May and August 2022. Sony Pictures Television and Playstation Productions began developing the series in May 19 (via IGN). Peacock subsequently ordered the full season in February 2022.

Trailer

The first trailer for the series was released on April 28, 2023, and featured Anthony Mackie, who plays the lead role of John Doe, revving up his engine in the barren wasteland that is the setting of the show​.

Cast And Characters

The series boasts a stellar cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Samoa Joe, Will Arnett, and Richard Cabral. Mackie stars as John Doe, a loquacious milkman who suffers from amnesia. Beatriz portrays Quiet, an impulsive car thief who assists John Doe in his mission. Church plays the role of Agent Stone. Meanwhile. while Samoa Joe and Will Arnett team up to bring the character of Sweet Tooth to life. Joe physically plays the role and Arnett provides the voice. Lastly, Richard Cabral portrays a character known as Loud​.

In addition to the main cast, the series also features recurring roles played by Neve Campbell, Tahj Vaughans, Mike Mitchell, Lou Beatty Jr., Michael Carollo, and Chloe Fineman​.

The Premise

The storyline of Twisted Metal revolves around John Doe, who is given the task of travel across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a mysterious package to stay alive. Assisted by Quiet, John Doe seizes the opportunity to alter his life for the better. However, to achieve his goal, he must confront merciless marauders who pilot deadly and destructive vehicles. The journey promises intense action, high-speed chases, and a test of survival in a world gone mad​.

Twisted Metal is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Peacock’s lineup of shows. Thanks to its unique premise, talented cast, and connection to a beloved video game franchise, Twisted Metal is shaping up to live up to the anticipation. Fans of the games and newcomers alike can look forward to the series premiere on July 27, 2023.