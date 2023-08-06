Cellski Recalls Bun B Defusing T.I. & Lil Flip Feud From Becoming “War”

Cellski says that Bun B once defused a tense situation between T.I. and Lil Flip that nearly broke out into “war.” He recalled the incident during a recent episode of the No Vultures podcast.

“Bun B — he pacing and shit,” he said in a clip posted on Friday. “[He] walked up to the truck, like, ‘Hey man. T.I. up there with hella n****s, and he talkin’ about taking some shots at you. I don’t think y’all should perform.’ And we all confused and shit.”

Bun B & T.I. Meet Up In NYC

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11:

He continued: “So Flip like, ‘Man, somebody need to go see what’s going on.’ So I hop out of the truck, run up on the stage — mind you, T.I. up there with hella n****s — and he go, ‘Yeah, I heard Lil Flip in the building. Tell that punk-ass n***a to come up to the stage. I run back to the truck, and I’m like, ‘Man, he up there talking hella shit, bro. What you wanna do?’ I’m like, ‘Fuck that, we need to perform.’ Bun like, ‘Hell nah.’ So Bun made the decision to get up outta there. […] Daddy was being real with y’all. He was like, ‘Which one of these n****s is really gonna be ready to go to war with you?’”

Flip and T.I. infamously had beef for years throughout the 2000s. It wasn’t until 2013 that they finally laid it to rest with the help of J. Prince. Check out Cellski’s recollection of a tense moment during the feud below.

Cellski Reflects On T.I.-Lil Flip Feud

Back in 2021, Lil Flip entertained the idea of participating in a Verzuz matchup with T.I., although he admitted he’d need a “real nice bag.” “A lot of people ask that,” he said at the time, regarding the idea. “I don’t know. It’s possible, but if Verzuz want me to do something, man, Imma need a real, real big bag, ’cause somebody makin’ some money off of that. Somebody gettin’ some money. You know what I mean? But uh, yeah, it’s possible. It’s gon’ take a real nice bag.”

