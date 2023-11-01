Young Thug Court Photo Has Fans Thinking He Put On Weight

Young Thug has been going through a lot over the last year. Overall, it all stems from his YSL RICO case. Although the case has been moving extremely slow, it seems there may just be some relief coming down the pipeline. Today, jury selection is supposed to finally take place. After months, they finally found 50 potential jurors. Of course, the jury will be the make-or-break factor in this case. At the end of the day, they will be the ones who determine whether or not Thugger will come home.

That said, Thugger has been in court quite a bit throughout these proceedings. He has mostly had to remain quiet as his lawyers work to speed up the entire process. It has not been an easy process, and with other former suspects like Gunna going home free, there is a sense that Thug may be in trouble. However, his fans remain very hopeful. Meanwhile, a new picture of Young Thug in court has emerged online. Subsequently, fans are now noticing a change in the artist.

Young Thug In Court

Essentially, fans believe the artist has actually gained quite a bit of weight. "Bro eating good," one commenter wrote. "Him and Gunna traded calories," said another. This was followed up with a plethora of similar comments. For instance, "Bro swapped bodies with Gunna wtf" was a sentiment espoused by one fan. Another person tried to get creative with the comparisons, saying "Gunna and Thugga switch souls like Chucky be doing rituals on humans."

Some may find these comments to be a bit cruel, especially when you consider what Thug is going through. Not to mention, lighting and perspective can always make someone look a bit different. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

