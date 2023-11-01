Young Thug’s Jury Selection Is Tomorrow, Trial Set For November As D.A. Fani Willis Faces Threats

It's been a hot minute since any major updates regarding Young Thug's future have come out of Atlanta. However, on Tuesday (October 31) evening, it was confirmed that his trial isn't far off from starting. After spending the better part of 2023 hunting down a suitable pool of 50 jury candidates, on Wednesday, 12 of them will be picked (along with six alternates) to listen to prosecutor Fani Willis and her team's RICO case against YSL.

Journalist Jozsef Papp shared the update via Twitter. He specifically noted November 27 as the planned start date for the highly anticipated trial. Thug has been showered with support from longtime friends, collaborators, and fans while behind bars. Still, this time likely hasn't been easy on his mental health. Seeing as he's sitting with several co-defendants, it's likely the legal proceedings will stretch on for some time. Nevertheless, Thugger remains confident in his ability to return home with a clean name.

Young Thug Finally Gets Good News

As he keeps himself occupied by playing Candy Crush behind bars, AllHipHop reports that Willis is facing concerning threats thanks to ongoing cases with both Thug and former POTUS, Donald Trump. The Fulton County DA claims to be receiving "hundreds" of inappropriate messages daily. Her staff is working overtime to track down the aggressors.

One of them, an Alabama resident named Arthur Ray Hansen II, has even been indicted thanks to his threats aimed at Willis and Patrick Labat, the local sheriff. "If you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President Donald Trump and it’s gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad s**t probably gonna happen to you," one voicemail the latter received says, according to the indictment.

Prosecutor Fani Willis Facing Threats from MAGA Supporters

Unfortunately, they've become accustomed to messages like this and have even received similar ones from Young Thug's fans in the past. Are you looking forward to keeping up with the YSL RICO trial? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

