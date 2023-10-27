Mariah The Scientist Says Young Thug’s “The One,” Opens Up About His Incarceration

During her recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Mariah The Scientist spoke on her relationship with Young Thug. Reportedly, the pair first got together in 2021, shortly before he was arrested. She says his prison stay has been tough for her, though she does her best to stay strong for his sake.

“I think in the beginning I was so sensitive about it," she explained. "I was so emotional, I was crying all the time." Ultimately, she concluded that being sad about his incarceration would only make things worse for both of them. “It was like you can’t be crying when you got a man in jail because it’s going to make him sad. So you can’t be acting like that,” she said.

Mariah The Scientist Says Jail "Solidified" Her Relationship With Young Thug

According to her, however, things aren't all bad. She says she believes that his incarceration has actually strengthened their bond, though she can't say things would be the same if she wasn't sure they were a match. “It’s almost like jail solidified our relationship,” she described. “I’m willing to wait it out because I feel like he’s the one. If I didn’t really see that in him, I probably wouldn’t.” Luckily, the two of them still get to see each other once a week when Mariah visits him at Cobb County Jail. They also chat on the phone daily, surely making things easier on both of them as he awaits jury selection for his RICO trial.

Aside from their romantic relationship, the two of them also collaborate musically, with Young Thug appearing on her new album To Be Eaten Alive. The LP also includes features from 21 Savage and Vory. What do you think of Mariah The Scientist claiming that Young Thug's jail time has "solidified" their relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

