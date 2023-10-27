Mariah The Scientist Wants To Create Her Own Genre Of R&B Music Called “A&B”

In a world where music genres are constantly evolving and artists are challenging the norm, Mariah The Scientist has emerged as a trailblazer. With a voice that defies categorization, she's questioning the labels and stereotypes that often come with the territory of being a Black artist. In a video interview clip with Complex, Mariah The Scientist shares her thoughts on her music being classified as R&B. "I put music out, and it's automatically supposed to be R&B?" Mariah The Scientist asks, clearly frustrated with the industry's tendency to pigeonhole artists. It's a question that's been on her mind as she's found herself consistently labeled as an R&B artist, but she's not one to conform to expectations.

She goes on to highlight an undeniable double standard in the music industry. "Anybody that sings and is Black, or they think you Black ... they like put you in this category of she makes R&B music," Mariah The Scientist said. "But if Lana Del Rey is singing about heartbreak, why is her album categorized as alternative? But I put music out and its automatically R&B? What if it's neither of those?" Mariah The Scientist questions why she doesn't receive the same treatment. It's a valid point that speaks to the biases and assumptions that continue to shape the music landscape.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist’s “From A Woman” Energizes Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Mariah The Scientist Wants Answers

But Mariah The Scientist is not one to back down from a challenge. In fact, she's ready to push the boundaries of music itself. She emphasized her aspiration to create a new genre, one that defies easy categorization. She wants to call it "A&B," a fusion of "alternative and blues" that captures the essence of her unique sound. "I told somebody that I wanted to make a new genre and I wanted to call it A&B for alternative and blues," she said. "I don't know if it will happen but if I did have to categorize myself, it would be that."

It remains to be seen if A&B will become an officially recognized genre. However, Mariah The Scientist's willingness to break free from the confines of R&B labels is commendable. It's a testament to her artistic vision and commitment to staying true to herself. Regardless of the labels that others might impose. Whether it's R&B, A&B, or something entirely new, Mariah The Scientist's music transcends genres. And that's what makes her an artist to watch. Her new album To Be Eaten Alive also drops tonight. Let us know what you think of a new category of R&B?

Read More: Mariah The Scientist: Pioneering A New Wave Of R&BMariah The Scientist’s “From A Woman” Energizes Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update